NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Ben Simmons





By April 16, 2019

Apr 15, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) reacts to the crowd after a score against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter in game two of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night's NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.

 

Ben Simmons – Philadelphia (vs Brooklyn)

18 points, 8-12 FG, 10 rebounds, 12 assists, 2 steals

Philadelphia got back on track last night, with no small thanks to BS.

 

