Ronda Rousey Taking Time From WWE To Start Family

It has been speculated even before WrestleMania 35 that Ronda Rousey would be taking time off after WrestleMania. Ronda ended up losing the Raw Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch in the main event of WrestleMania 35 and hasn’t been seen on Raw since then.

However, it has been confirmed now by Ronda that she will be taking time off from WWE to begin starting a family. The former Raw Women’s Champion made the announcement on her Instagram with a picture of her and her husband, Travis Browne kissing and captioning the post with “#impregnationvacation.”

The talk about Ronda possibly leaving to start a family began in January when she was interviewed by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. When Ronda was first asked about it, she would go on to say:

“It would be kind of cool to just keep acting and then one day, ‘Hey, surprise twist, I’m pregnant.’ That would be fun. There’s a lot of things up in the air. A lot of decisions that we’ve gotta make as a family. I’m trying to figure it out as I go along.”

Ronda Rousey first made her debut at the Royal Rumble 2018 after Asuka became the winner of the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble match. She made her in ring debut at WrestleMania 34 as she teamed up with WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed tag match. She was then catapulted into the Women’s Championship picture as she rivaled with Alexa Bliss and made her tap out to win the Raw Women’s Championship at SummerSlam last year.

Ronda would hold onto the title and successfully retain it against the likes of Nikki Bella, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Ruby Riot. She would hold the title until WrestleMania 35.

Ronda is currently under contract with WWE until 2021, so time will tell when Ronda will return to WWE TV.