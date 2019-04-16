The HOVG Podcast: Jon Shestakofsky

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jon Shestakofsky.
The Vice President of Communications and Education at the National Baseball Hall of Fame talks to the boys about how he went from Single-A ball with the Boston Red Sox to Cooperstown, the generosity of Ichiro Suzuki, why Ralph Carhart’s “Hall Ball” is something special and, of course, the museum’s newest exhibit…Shoebox Treasures.
Oh, Jon also introduces Shawn and Lou to George “Honey Boy” Evans.
