The HOVG Podcast: Jon Shestakofsky

By: The Hall of Very Good | April 16, 2019



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jon Shestakofsky.

The Vice President of Communications and Education at the National Baseball Hall of Fame talks to the boys about how he went from Single-A ball with the Boston Red Sox to Cooperstown, the generosity of Ichiro Suzuki, why Ralph Carhart’s “Hall Ball” is something special and, of course, the museum’s newest exhibit…Shoebox Treasures.

Oh, Jon also introduces Shawn and Lou to George “Honey Boy” Evans.

SHOW NOTES:

Ichiro's legacy will forever be preserved in Cooperstown. He has generously donated more than 25 artifacts to the Museum's vast collection, including these… pic.twitter.com/cEQDpZcG4K — Jon Shestakofsky (@Shesta_HOF) March 21, 2019

The Ichiro Exhibition Room Sounds Awesome!

The Ultimate Loving Cups

The Hall Ball Official Page

Hall of Fame to Salute Fans’ Timeless Love of Baseball Cards in ‘Shoebox Treasures’

Baseball cards have long been a way for fans to connect with the game, and we’re thrilled to announce that our newest exhibit, #ShoeboxTreasures, will highlight this integral piece of baseball history. Officially opening May 25. https://t.co/RLDQD2YCiL pic.twitter.com/U7PdcYBoT0 — Baseball Hall ⚾ (@baseballhall) March 25, 2019

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

