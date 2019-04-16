Hall of Very Good

The HOVG Podcast: Jon Shestakofsky

April 16, 2019

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Jon Shestakofsky.

The Vice President of Communications and Education at the National Baseball Hall of Fame talks to the boys about how he went from Single-A ball with the Boston Red Sox to Cooperstown, the generosity of Ichiro Suzuki, why Ralph Carhart’s “Hall Ball” is something special and, of course, the museum’s newest exhibit…Shoebox Treasures.

Oh, Jon also introduces Shawn and Lou to George “Honey Boy” Evans.

SHOW NOTES:

The Ichiro Exhibition Room Sounds Awesome!

The Ultimate Loving Cups

The Hall Ball Official Page

Hall of Fame to Salute Fans’ Timeless Love of Baseball Cards in ‘Shoebox Treasures’

