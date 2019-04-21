NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Joel Embiid

Hoops Manifesto

April 21, 2019

Apr 20, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and guard Ben Simmons (25) celebrate after defeating the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Joel Embiid – Philadelphia (vs Brooklyn)

31 points, 12-22 FG, 6-6 FT, 1 3 PT, 16 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, 6 blocks

Embiid is back, and badder than ever.

 

