NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

By April 23, 2019

Apr 22, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

 

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee (vs Detroit)

41 points, 12-23 FG, 15-20 FT, 2 3PTs, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 4 blocks

The Freak is on to the second round.

 

