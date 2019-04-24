Predictions for the 2019 QB Draft Class

This is my third year writing a pre-draft prediction QB article, which is meant to be fun, crazy, and fantasy, but also based on rational thoughts about where some of the quarterbacks from the 2019 draft class could and maybe, should go.

Here, I am presenting more of a “I would like to see this team draft” mock up. Last year, I didn’t hit one single pick, not one. If you’d like to read my hitless post, here it is, enjoy the complete miss.

Last year, I predicted 10 quarterbacks to be picked in the NFL Draft- 13 were taken. So if anything, I wasn’t off by too much. This year, I am taking a more careful and thoughtful approach, hoping to improve from last year’s total whiff.

I begin…

Kyler Murray….goes to Arizona. This move makes too much sense not to happen. New coach, new direction for the franchise. The only way this move doesn’t happen, is if the Cards cannot find a way to trade away Josh Rosen. In that case, then there could be a huge ripple effect, with teams like the Raiders, Giants, Bengals, Broncos, and even a late 1st round team like the Patriots possibly getting in on Murray.

Dwayne Haskins…goes to the Redskins. ESPN already reported that Washington is very interested in Haskins, which I honestly think could be a ploy to get the Giants to move up and lose picks. Washington however, does need a QB with Alex Smith out and Case Keenum entrenched as the starter for next season right now. I like the move if the Redskins do it. Be it Haskins or Lock or Jones, they are getting a quarterback on Thursday.

Drew Lock…goes to Miami. Unless the Dolphins swing a trade for Josh Rosen, Miami seems like a good fit. Ryan Fitzpatrick will start the season at quarterback, giving Lock a chance to sit and learn until he’s ready to take over.

Daniel Jones…goes to the NY Giants. The Giants in a lot of ways, missed the boat last season by passing up on Sam Darnold, who looks like a franchise QB with the Jets. The Giants need to start molding their guy, and with two first rounders, Jones would be a solid pick to grow under Eli Manning. The Giants youth movement continues.

Will Grier…goes to Denver. Directly from Lindy’s Sports Draft Guide, page 15: “He will benefit greatly from a strong running attack and a scheme that allows him to improvise outside of the pocket”. Check and check for Denver!

Jarrett Stidham…goes to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers is 35, and with rumors of Green Bay eyeing a quarterback like Drew Lock, it makes sense for them to take a QB at some point in the draft. Rodgers has missed some time with injuries over the last couple of years, so why not try to land a successor right now? Not in the first round, but at some point, yes. Stidham would be a nice understudy for Green Bay.

Clayton Thorson…goes to the Chargers. Rivers is 37 and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. However, the Chargers have made some recent moves at quarterback to signal a little bit of a pursue for a potential successor to Rivers. In the past couple of years, the Chargers have signed and/or traded for Tyrod Taylor, Cardale Jones, and Geno Smith.

Tyree Jackson…goes to the Bengals. The 6’7 quarterback from Buffalo can throw a football 70 yards. Now imagine him throwing that same ball to a speedster like John Ross, who has been a bust for the Bengals thus far. Why not?

Gardner Minshew…goes to the Patriots. Why not? A former walk-on with a ton of charisma and heart, Minshew is the kind of QB who can quickly win over teammates. In New England, he’d have a chance to sit for a couple of seasons under Tom Brady, and at worst, he’d be a 7th round type of player, or a priority free agent pickup- very little risk to the Patriots.

Ryan Finley….goes to Eagles. Think Colts with Andrew Luck here. Carson Wentz’s season ended prematurely for a second straight season, and with Nick Foles gone to Jacksonville, it’s time for Philly to find a quarterback that might have to step in again, should Wentz miss some time. Why not Finley?