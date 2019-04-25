Islanders

Islanders second round schedule released

Jan 8, 2019; Uniondale, NY, USA; Carolina Hurricanes left wing Micheal Ferland (79) fights for the puck against New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) and defenseman Scott Mayfield (24) during the third period at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Islanders second round schedule released

Islanders

Islanders second round schedule released

By April 25, 2019

By: |

After over a week of waiting, the Islanders finally know who they will face in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals in Game 7 on Wednesday night and will face the Isles, with the series opening in Brooklyn on Friday. The first two games of the series will take place at the Barclays Center before things switch gears and shift to Carolina.

Below is the full schedule for the Islanders second-round series with the Hurricanes:

Game 1 Fri. April 26 7:00 p.m. Barclays Center (NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 2 Sun. April 28 3:00 p.m. Barclays Center (NBC, SN, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 3 Wed. May 1 7:00 p.m. PNC Arena (NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 4 Fri. May 3 7:00 p.m. PNC Arena (NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 5* Sun. May 5 TBD Barclays Center

Game 6* Tues. May 7 TBD PNC Arena

Game 7* Wed. May 8 TBD Barclays Center

, , , , Islanders, NHL, Updates

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

3hr

Mets 3hr ago

Well if the Mets were at all in the Phillies’ heads, they just got evicted. The Phillies salvaged the final game of the series against (…)

More Islanders
Home