Look: Kyler Murray rocks awesome pink suit at NFL Draft

Oklahoma product Kyler Murray was styling and profiling on the NFL Draft red carpet on Thursday night.

Murray was dressed like a million bucks, because he will, indeed, be receiving a payday of a few million dollars as a result of what takes place on Thursday, whether he’s the No. 1 overall pick — as he’s projected to be — or not.

And he rolled up to the big event in style. Check out this swagged-out pink suit he wore.

Kyler Murray has arrived pic.twitter.com/B71AA9YEki — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) April 25, 2019

New post (NFL Draft Prospects Swag Out, Kyler Murray Rocks Pink Suit!) has been published on Celebrity World 24-7 – https://t.co/KCkGEMpZot pic.twitter.com/EKgRBwEyhs — CelebrityWorld24-7 (@Celebritywor24) April 25, 2019

That’s a look few of us can pull off, but Murray rocked it to perfection like a boss. It totally worked for him, and we can’t wait to see him at the podium.