Look: Kyler Murray rocks awesome pink suit at NFL Draft

By April 25, 2019

By:

Oklahoma product Kyler Murray was styling and profiling on the NFL Draft red carpet on Thursday night.

Murray was dressed like a million bucks, because he will, indeed, be receiving a payday of a few million dollars as a result of what takes place on Thursday, whether he’s the No. 1 overall pick — as he’s projected to be — or not.

And he rolled up to the big event in style. Check out this swagged-out pink suit he wore.

That’s a look few of us can pull off, but Murray rocked it to perfection like a boss. It totally worked for him, and we can’t wait to see him at the podium.

