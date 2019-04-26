Bearcats BlogCast: The Brannen Bunch

Scott, Chris and Matt get the band back together and go more in-depth on what we expect from John Brannen’s Cincinnati Bearcats. We also talk a little more about the official news of Jarron Cumberland declaring for the draft and Nysier Brooks putting his name in the transfer portal.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.