Josh Rosen unfollows Cardinals on social media, sparking trade rumors

Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen is in a difficult position, as he was a top-10 pick in last year’s draft, but is now on track to be replaced as the team’s starting quarterback.

Arizona selected Oklahoma product Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in the draft on Thursday night, and right now, it’s unclear if Rosen is even in the team’s future plans. At this point, it makes more sense to trade him, if the team can get the first or second-round pick they’re reportedly seeking.

And Rosen appears to be aware of the situation, as he unfollowed the Cardinals on both Instagram and Twitter early Friday morning, making for an awkward situation.

Let the fireworks begin. Josh Rosen has unfollowed the #Cardinals on Instagram. — Clayton Holloway (@HollowClay) April 26, 2019

The writing is on the wall. At some point, Rosen will be traded, whether it’s in a few weeks, or next season. He knows it, and so does everyone else.