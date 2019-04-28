NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Kawhi Leonard

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most. If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place. Pervert.

Kawhi Leonard – Toronto (vs Philadelphia)

45 points, 16-23 FG, 10-11 FT, 3 3 PTs, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

That’s why they traded for this guy.

