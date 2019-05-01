Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

By May 1, 2019

By: |

Apr 30, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots against Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the fourth quarter in game two of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee (vs Boston)

29 points, 7-16 FG, 13-18 FT, 2 3 PTs, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

The Freak helped the Bucks to an easy win last night.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

(The Hoops Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Hoops Manifesto

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home