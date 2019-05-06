Giannis Antetokounmpo laughs off Marcus Smart's production in Game 4 (Video)

Marcus Smart returned from injury, and suited up for Game 4 of the Celtics’ second-round series against the Bucks.

He was nearly, invisible, though.

Smart went for 1-for-7, scoring only three points, and wasn’t the stingy, aggressive defender we’re used to seeing, either.

So when Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked about Smart’s play by reporters after Milwaukee beat Boston to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, all the Greek Freak could do was look at the stat sheet and smile.

It’s not like Giannis is really in the wrong, either. Asking a question about Smart’s impact was bizarre, and was just another reason international reporters shouldn’t even be allowed to ask questions.