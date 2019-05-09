Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.

However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.

So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.

April update: City Kickboxing jumps up to #1.

2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: April Update

Camp Winning % Wins Losses Title Fights Last Wins Losses Points 1 2 City Kickboxing 1.000 4 0 1 0 11 2 2 American Top Team 0.556 15 12 1 0 9 3 5 Elevation Fight Team 0.833 5 1 0 0 8 4 11 Nova Uniao 1.000 3 0 0 0 6 4 5 Team Oyama 1.000 3 0 0 0 6 6 4 Fight Ready 1.000 1 0 1 0 5 6 1 Jackson-Wink 0.545 6 5 1 0 5 8 11 Adrenaline MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 8 11 Frontline Academy 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 8 11 Gile Ribeiro Team 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 8 11 Gornik Leczna 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 8 5 Imperio Fight 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 8 5 Next Generation 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 8 5 Ricardo Almeida BJJ 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 8 11 Roufusport 0.625 5 3 0 0 4 8 11 Syndicate MMA 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 8 11 Teixeira MMA & Fitness 1.000 2 0 0 0 4 18 10 Hard Knocks 365 0.500 5 5 1 0 3 19 11 Akhmat Fight Team 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 19 NR Alan Belcher MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 81 American Kickboxing Academy 0.571 4 3 0 0 2 19 NR American Top Team Gwinnett 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 NR Arena Dortmund 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Arte Suave Copenhagen 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Barata MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Bellmore Kickboxing Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Black Tiger Fight Club 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 BMF Ranch 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Cesar Gracie Fight Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Chute Boxe 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 CM System 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Different Breed MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 NR Eagles MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Elevate MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 NR Fight Club Nart 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Futures MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Genesis BJJ 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Genesis Training Center 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Gladiators Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Glendale Fight Club 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Glory MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Gracie Barra Portland 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Gracie Barra Woodlands 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Gracie Fusion 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 James Cooper MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 NR K Dojo Warrior Tribe 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 London Shootfighters 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Long Island MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 72 Longo & Weidman MMA 0.667 2 1 0 0 2 19 11 Longview MMA/Team 515 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Luttrell/Yee MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Macaco Gold Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Michigan Top Team 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 NR Miller Brothers MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 MMA Factory 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 New Stream 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 NR Peresvet FT 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Phalanx MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 NR Red Schafer MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Rio Fighters 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Rise Combat Sports 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Scottish Hit Squad 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 SK Absolute Bulgaria 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 South Shore Sportfighting 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Team Bigi Boy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Team Destruction 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Team Greco 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Team Hurricane Awesome 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Team Markos 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Team Maximo 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Team Rubao Carioca BJJ 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Thai Brasil 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 The Performance Compound 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Tillery Combat MMA Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Titan Fighter 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Top Team Salzburg 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 NR Tribe Tokyo MMA 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 Ultimate Training Centre 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 NR Vale Tudo MMA Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 19 11 VFS Academy 1.000 1 0 0 0 2 82 72 Busan Team M.A.D. 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 82 72 Fortis MMA 0.500 3 3 0 0 0 82 NR Fusion X-Cel Performance 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 82 11 Legion Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 82 72 TATA Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 82 72 Team Alpha 0.500 3 3 0 0 0 82 72 Team Kaobon 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 82 72 Team Lloyd Irvin 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 82 11 Tiger Muay Thai 0.500 2 2 0 0 0 82 72 Tristar 0.500 1 1 0 0 0 92 81 011 MMA Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 303 Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 NR American Top Team Rome 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Ankos MMA Poznan 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Arizona Combat Sports 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Ascension MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 NR ATS 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Australian Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 NR Baltic Challenge Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Bandog Fight Club 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Berkut WCA Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Black Sheep MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Cerrado MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 NR Corinthians MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Delincuentes MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Disorderly Conduct 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Elite Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Entram Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 NR Fight House 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Fit NHB 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Five Rounds 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Frankiko Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Gracie New Jersey Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Hawaii Elite MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Higher Level MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Iron Mann MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Jesus Is Lord 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 KBC PRIBRAM-MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Killer B Combat Sports Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Killer Bees 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 NR Knoxville MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Korona Sports Centre 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 NR K-Taro Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 NR Lauzon MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Main Street Boxing & Muay Thai 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Marajo Brothers Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 138 Marinoble’s Martial Arts 0.333 1 2 0 0 -2 92 NR Millennia MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Mjolnir MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 MMA-KEGI 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 NR MOB Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Ohana Academy 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 One Kick’s Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Parana Vale Tudo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 NR Pete White Boxing & MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 NR Phuket Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Pitbull Martial Arts Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Pitch Black MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Pura Vida Bjj 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Reign MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Renegade MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Ronildo Nobre Judo Club 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Rothwell MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 NR RVCA Training Center 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 SBG Ireland 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Shark Top Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 SikJitsu 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Silva’s Boxing 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Strong Style Fight Team 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Team Irish 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Team Quest 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Team Spratt 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Trident Performance Training 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 Triple Threat Gym 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 81 White Lotus Dojo 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 NR WWFC Promotion 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 92 11 Xtreme Couture 0.429 3 4 0 0 -2 92 81 Yakima MMA 0.000 0 1 0 0 -2 161 138 Allstars Training Center 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 161 138 Combat Sports Academy 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 161 81 CSW 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 161 138 Evolucao Thai 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 161 138 Team Tiger Schulmann 0.000 0 2 0 0 -4 166 144 Treigning Lab 0.000 0 1 0 1 -5 167 138 Astra Fight Team 0.000 0 3 0 0 -6 168 80 Factory X 0.375 3 5 0 1 -7 168 81 Gracie Technics 0.000 0 2 0 1 -7 168 81 Kings MMA 0.250 1 3 0 1 -7 171 145 Alliance MMA 0.250 2 6 0 0 -8 171 145 Black House/Team Nogueira 0.000 0 4 0 0 -8 173 147 MMA Lab 0.111 1 8 0 0 -14

