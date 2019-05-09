Dying Alive: “The adults in the room refuse to be adults.”

Penguins

May 9, 2019

After taking a week off, we’re back! We discuss the Pens trade rumors, the Stanley Cup Playoffs so far, Premier League and Game of Thrones.

***SPOILERS***
From 32:23-45:39 there is heavy Game of Thrones talk.

