Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti admits city is now a Clippers town

It’s no secret that Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti is a die-hard Lakers fan, but even he isn’t shying away from acknowledging how bleak the state of the team currently is.

Team president Magic Johnson recently stepped down — leaving a void the Lakers have yet to fill. And they can’t even hire a head coach, as Ty Lue was nearly signed, sealed and delivered — yet Kurt Rambis and his wife, Linda, reportedly blocked it from happening, despite everyone else in the front office lobbying for the former Cavs head honcho. And to make matters worse, LeBron James appears unhappy, and may eventually request a trade.

So when Garcetti ran into TMZ Sports, he openly admitted that LA is now a Clippers town — even though the Lakers have been the “big brother” since, well, the dawn of time.

A big admission, but it is indeed true.