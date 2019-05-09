Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

May 8, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts to a play from the bench during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in game five of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee (vs Boston)

20 points, 8-14 FG, 4-5 FT, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Giannis mercifully put the Celtics out of their misery.

 

