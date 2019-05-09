Tweet of the Moment

Barry Melrose Rocks

Parents who wish for their children to grow up to be legendary goaltenders are the only people that name their kids “Martin” anymore. Tough shakes for any Martins coming up who are merely average playoff goalies.

