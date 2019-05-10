Look: Lakers fans stage protest about Jason Kidd interviews, Kurt Rambis' role in front office

The Lakers are the most dysfunctional team in the NBA right now, which leaves the future of the team completely up for grabs.

Current vacancies include head coach, team president and other front-office positions. Fans are taking advantage of the fiasco, and are using it as a way to make their voices heard.

Lakers fans staged a protest outside Staples Center, and apparently, they want Kurt and Linda Rambis out of the front office.

They’re not fans of Jason Kidd potentially being hired as head coach, either.

Lakers fans brought some signs to the protest pic.twitter.com/z2m85GUQVs — Ali B (@ali_behpoornia) May 10, 2019

And, most importantly, they want the Buss family to sell the team.

Maybe the Dolan and Buss families can sell their teams in the same year. Dream big, Lakers and Knicks fans.