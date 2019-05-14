2019 NBA Draft Lottery: The Zion Williamson Legend Begins Tonight

WASHINGTON, DC — And just like that, we have arrived to the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery or what has now unofficially become the Zion Williamson sweepstakes.

The 18-year-old freshman phenom who became only the third ever freshman to win the Naismith’s Men’s Player of the Year award, averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.8 blocks, 2.1 steals, 68.0 field-goal percentage, 33.8 percent 3-point shooting and 64.0 percent free throw shooting in 30.0 minutes per game during his short but electric college career.

Tonight’s lottery will determine his future and the future outlook of some of the NBA’s worst franchises this past season.

Tune in tonight at 8:30 pm ET, ESPN will be broadcasting the lottery live from Chicago, IL.