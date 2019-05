Friday’s Viewing Picks

By: Ken Fang | May 17, 2019

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Week 9

West Coast Eagles vs. Melbourne Demons — FS2, 6 a.m.

Collingwood Eagles vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing, Ulster Hall, Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

Vacant WBC International Super Bantamweight Title

Ryan Burnett vs. Jelbirt Gomera — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Deontay Wilder Highlights — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Baseball

Washington State at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Mountain, 1:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Rutgers at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma State — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Pacific, 7:30 p.m.

TCU at Texas Tech — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Central, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Oregon State at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Oregon at USC — Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Washington at UCLA — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Arizona State at Cal — Pac-12 Arizona, 9:05 p.m.

SEC Bases Loaded — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Softball

NCAA Division I Softball Tournament

Regional Round (Double-Elimination)

Ann Arbor Regional, Wilpon Baseball and Softball Complex, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

DePaul vs. James Madison — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Michigan vs. St. Francis (PA) — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Austin Regional, Red and Charlene McCombs Field, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Houston vs. Texas A&M — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Texas vs. Sam Houston State — Longhorn Network, 5 p.m.

Baton Route Regional, Tiger Park, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA

Texas Tech vs. Louisiana Tech — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

LSU vs. Monmouth — ESPN3, 5:30 p.m.

Evanston Regional, Sharon J. Drysdale Field, Northwestern University, Evanston, IL

Louisville vs. Southern Illinois — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Detroit Mercy — ESPN3, 3:30 p.m.

Gainesville Regional, James G. Pressly Stadium, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL

Stanford vs. Boise State — ESPNU, noon

Florida vs. Boston University — SEC Network, 2:30 p.m.

Knoxville Regional, Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

North Carolina vs. Ohio State — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Tennessee vs. Longwood — ESPN3, 1:30 p.m.

Lexington Regional, John Cropp Stadium, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY

Virginia Tech vs. Illinois — ESPN3, noon

Kentucky vs. Toledo — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Regional, Easton Stadium, University of California-Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

Missouri vs. Cal State-Fullerton — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

UCLA vs. Weber State — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Minneapolis Regional, Jane Sage Cowles Stadium, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN

Drake vs. Georgia — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Minnesota vs. North Dakota State — ESPN3, 9:30 p.m.

Norman Regional, OU Softball Complex, Oklahoma University, Norman, OK

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Oxford Regional, Mississippi Softball Complex, University of Mississippi, Oxford, MS

Southeast Missouri State vs. Louisiana — ESPN3, 4:30 p.m.

Mississippi vs. Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Seattle Regional, Husky Softball Stadium, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Seattle University vs. Mississippi State — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Washington vs. Fordham — ESPN3, 10 p.m.

Stillwater Regional, Cowgirl Stadium, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK

Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Arkansas vs. BYU — ESPN3, 3:30 p.m.

Tulsa/Oklahoma State loser vs. Arkansas/BYU winner — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Tallahassee Regional, Joanne Graf Field, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL

South Carolina vs. South Florida — SEC Network, noon

Florida State vs. Bethune-Cookman — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Tuscaloosa Regional, John and Ann Rhoads Stadium, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL

Arizona State vs. Lipscomb — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Alabama vs. Alabama State — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Tucson Regional, Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ

Auburn vs. Colorado State — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Arizona vs. Harvard — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

7 Innings — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Bases Loaded — Check your local listings, 3 p.m.

Bases Loaded — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Bases Loaded — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

College Tennis

NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tennis National Championships

Women’s Quarterfinals, USTA National Campus, Orlando, FL

Georgia vs. Vanderilt — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Duke vs. South Carolina — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Cycling

Tour of California

Men’s Stage 6/Women’s Stage 2: Ontario to Mt. Baldy — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Drag Racing

Virginia NHRA Nationals, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddle, VA

Friday Nitro — FS1, 10:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

PGA Championship, Bethpage State Park (Black Course), Farmingdale, NY

2nd Round — TNT, 1 p.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Championship On the Range — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Ladies European Tour

La Reserva de Sotogrande Invitational, La Reserva Club de Sotogrande, Sotogrande, Spain

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m. (same day coverage)

Hockey

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group A, Steel Arena, Košice, Slovakia

France vs. Slovakia — TSN3/NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Finland vs. Great Britain — TSN5/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Group B, Ondrej Nepala Arena, Bratislava, Slovakia

Austria vs. Norway — TSN5, 10 a.m.

Memorial Cup, Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

Prince Albert Raiders vs. Halifax Mooseheads — Sportsnet/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD

Race — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Cleveland — MASN2/STO, 7 p.m.

Houston at Boston — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NESN, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — Fox Sports Sun/YES, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox — Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Anaheim — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle — Fox Sports North/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Washington — MLB Network/WGN/MASN, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami — SNY/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Interleague

St. Louis at Texas — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series

North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

Qualifying — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Race — FS1, 8:30 p.m

NASCAR RaceDay: Truck Series — FS1, 8 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Series

All-Star Race, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

Final Practice — FS1, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

Qualifying — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 4 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final

Game 2, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks — TNT/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 8:30 p.m. (Milwaukee leads series 1-0)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Draft Combine — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Raptors/Bucks, Game 2 Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 8 p.m.

NBA Draft Combine, Day 1 — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Raptors/Bucks, Game 2 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Western Conference Final

Game 4, Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

San Jose Sharks at St. Louis Blues — CBC/NBCSN/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (San Jose leads series 2-1)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet, noon

Hockey Central @ noon — NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet 360, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 4 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — Univision Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight