MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: May 21/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Tony Ferguson (24-3) vs Donald Cerrone (36-11, 1 NC) – UFC 238 – Jun 8th

Deron Winn (5-0) vs Bruno Silva (19-6) – UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22nd

Francis Ngannou (13-3) vs Junior dos Santos (21-5) – UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos – Jun 29th

Roosevelt Roberts (8-0) vs Vinc Pichel (11-2) – UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs dos Santos – Jun 29th

Ryan Hall (7-1) vs Darren Elkins (24-7) – UFC on ESPN+ 13 – Jul 13th

Cynthia Calvillo (8-1) vs Livinha Souza (13-1) – UFC on ESPN+ 13 – Jul 13th

Nicco Montano (4-2) vs Sara McMann (11-5) – UFC on ESPN+ 13 – Jul 13th

Karl Roberson (7-2) vs John Phillips (21-9) – UFC on ESPN+ 13 – Jul 13th

Benito Lopez (9-1) vs Martin Day (9-3) – UFC on ESPN+ 13 – Jul 13th

Beneil Dariush (16-4-1) vs Drakkar Klose (10-1-1) – UFC on ESPN+ 13 – Jul 13th

Marvin Vettori (12-3-1) vs Cezar Ferreira (13-7) – UFC on ESPN+ 13 – Jul 13th

Liz Carmouche (13-6) vs Roxanne Modafferi (23-15) – UFC on ESPN 4 – Jul 20th

Aleksei Oleinik (57-12-1) vs Walt Harris (12-7) – UFC on ESPN 4 – Jul 20th

Raquel Pennington (9-7) vs Irene Aldana (10-4) – UFC on ESPN 4 – Jul 20th

Alex Caceres (14-12) vs Steven Peterson (17-8) – UFC on ESPN 4 – Jul 20th

Andrei Arlovski (27-18) vs Ben Rothwell (36-11) – UFC on ESPN 4 – Jul 20th

Mario Bautista (6-1) vs Jin Soo Son (9-3) – UFC on ESPN 4 – Jul 20th

Domingo Pilarte (8-1) vs Felipe Colares (8-1) – UFC on ESPN 4 – Jul 20th

Sam Alvey (33-12) vs Klidson Abreu (14-3) – UFC on ESPN 4 – Jul 20th

Featherweight Championship: Max Holloway (20-4) vs Frankie Edgar (23-6-1) – UFC 240 – Jul 27th

Viviane Araujo (7-1) vs Alexis Davis (19-9) – UFC 240 – Jul 27th

Anthony Pettis (22-8) vs Nate Diaz (20-11) – UFC 241 – Aug 17th

Khalid Taha (13-2) vs Bruno Silva (11-3-1) – UFC 242 – Sept 7th

Bellator

Heather Hardy (2-1) vs Taylor Turner (3-5) – Bellator 222 – Jun 14th

Aaron Pico (4-2) vs Adam Borics (12-0) – Bellator 222 – Jun 14th

Invicta FC

Flyweight Tournament Final: DeAnna Bennett (10-3-1) vs Karina Rodriguez (7-3) – Invicta FC 35 – Jun 7th

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)