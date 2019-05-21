The HOVG Podcast: Mo Marable

By: The Hall of Very Good | May 21, 2019



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Mo Marable.

The Emmy-nominated director and producer talks to the boys about getting his start behind the camera, how he ended up working on IFC’s “Brockmire” and what it’s like working with Spike Lee, Hank Azaria, Bob Costas, Joe Biden and a slew of others.

Also, Lou introduces the world to the “48-Hour Rule”.



From “Big Love” To “Veep”: How Maurice Marable Directed His Way To Success

‘Brockmire’ Season 3 Review: A Peak TV Home Run

