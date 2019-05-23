Fox Sports Midwest will host Blues pregame and postgame shows during the Stanley Cup Final

Disappointed you’ll have to listen to NBC’s attempt at broadcasting during the Stanley Cup Final? We are too. Thankfully, Fox Sports Midwest is stepping up their coverage with pregame and postgame shows during the Stanley Cup Final with some familiar faces.

John Kelly, Bernie Federko, Darren Pang, Jamie Rivers, Scott Warmann, Erica Weston and Andy Strickland will team up to provide Blues coverage both from Boston and from St. Louis during the series.

Below is the expected time and channel info for the shows: