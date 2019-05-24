NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Kawhi Leonard

Hoops Manifesto

May 24, 2019

May 23, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots the ball during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks in game five of the Eastern conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Kawhi Leonard – Toronto (vs Philadelphia)

35 points, 11-25 FG, 8-9 FT, 5 3 PTs, 7 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals

Kawhi propelled the Raptors to the biggest win of their history.

