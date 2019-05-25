Look: Seacrets line for Memorial Day Weekend was insanely long

Anyone that lives on the East Coast knows about one of the craziest pre-Summer traditions, which takes place in Ocean City, Maryland, and involves hoards of people wasting their entire day with a combination of standing in line and standing around drinking.

The beach is a beautiful place, especially in late-May, when the weather is a bit cooler, and the humidity is non-existent. As such, it’s no surprise that people of all ages pack their cars up and head to the beach for some much-needed enjoyment.

What is surprising, though, is the thousands of people that flock to Seacrets — a day/night club on the weather in Ocean City — especially since they have to stand in line for hours just to get in. Partygoers begin lining up at 8 a.m. just to get in, and you can see some photos of what the scene looked like on Saturday.

Seacrets 8:30 am MDW Saturday. Place opens at 11. A tradition unlike any other. pic.twitter.com/t19nGncX7M — Banks (@BarstoolBanks) May 25, 2019

OCEAN CITY, MD LINE FOR SEACRETS THIS MORNING. I have a story from there because I went there one night with a group of work peeps and it was….well…it was something pic.twitter.com/0ATR9ILsWC — People Are Wild Podcast (@peoplearewild) May 26, 2019

Crazy.