The Lightning have found things to do

It was tough on fans to see the Tampa Bay Lightning bust out of the playoffs as early as they did. They had one of the strongest regular season performances of all time and then they busted out against the Columbus Blue Jackets and suddenly had the summer off, if they so pleased. Many of them didn’t, though.

After that crushing disappointment, Mathieu Joseph, Anthony Cirelli (Canada), Eik Cernak (Slovakia) Ondrej Palat, Jan Rutter (Czechia), Nikita Kucherov, Andei Vasilevskiy, and Mikhail Sergachev (Russia) went off to compete in the IIHF World’s. Sure, it may be the loser’s bracket for International hockey players in the NHL, but all of these guys got to go to Slovakia instead of spending the best weeks of the year in Boston, Raleigh and St. Louis. So that’s better, right?

Yeah, no, I tried