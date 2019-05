The Dodgers selected Will Smith in the 2016 MLB Draft, for his merits, rather than his name, but the latter is an added bonus.

Fans at Dodger Stadium saw that on Tuesday night, when Smith made his MLB debut — at home, no less.

And when he came to the plate for the first time in his MLB career, in the second inning of the game, fans got a look into his head. Smith chose the perfect walkup music — the theme song from “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”

Will Smith has… apt walkup music as he makes his MLB debut. pic.twitter.com/wt4U1Hoeik — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 29, 2019

Now this is a story all about how my life got flipped turned upside down. Welcome to The Show, @will_smith30! pic.twitter.com/Q2rKP257J4 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 29, 2019

Perfect choice by the rook.