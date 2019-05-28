The HOVG Podcast: Robert Wuhl

By: The Hall of Very Good | May 28, 2019



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Robert Wuhl.

The Emmy Award-winning writer, producer, comedian and actor talks to the boys about the latest Batman, whether or not we might see “Arli$$” on television again and speculates whether Ichiro or Albert Pujols (or someone else) will be the next unanimous Hall of Famer.

Oh…and Shawn attempts to cast a 12-episode Netflix re-imagining of the iconic film “Bull Durham”.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

But who will play the next Alexander Knox? 🤔https://t.co/c4f66N5WTh — Robert Wuhl (@RobertWuhl) May 17, 2019

Bull Durham — 9 things you didn’t know about the film

Arli$$ Episode Guide

Albert Pujols becomes third player in MLB history to reach 2,000 RBI

TERRIFICON will be spotlighting the 30th anniversary of the BATMAN film with Robert Wuhl!

If you’re in San Antonio, come to next month’s @CelebFanFest to see big-time action stars, superheroes… and me. https://t.co/kvExfJrCy1 — Robert Wuhl (@RobertWuhl) May 23, 2019

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.