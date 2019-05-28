White Sox fan drills photographer on hilariously awful first pitch (Video)

A White Sox fan may have just challenged rap mogul 50 Cent for the worst first pitch of all time, if that’s even possible.

50 Cent’s epic fail was one we believed would never be challenged. It was so bad that many think it was actually staged, and we wouldn’t be surprised if that was actually the case, with 50 benefiting from all the promotion that followed.

Still, 50 may have lost his title, after watching what a fan did before Tuesday’s White Sox-Royals game. The fan took the mound for the first pitch, then uncorked an errant throw that ended up drilling a photographer.

White Sox First Pitch (w/ Motion Tail). pic.twitter.com/CqfWnDMTlb — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 29, 2019

Too funny.