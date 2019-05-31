NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Pascal Siakam

Hoops Manifesto

May 31, 2019

May 30, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in game one of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

 

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Pascal Siakam – Toronto (vs Golden State)

32 points, 14-17 FG, 2-2 FT, 2 3 PT, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

Spicy P proved that he’s ready for the spotlight.

 

