NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Kawhi Leonard

June 3, 2019

Jun 2, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut (12) during the fourth quarter in game two of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

 

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Kawhi Leonard – Toronto (vs Golden State)

34 points, 8-20 FG, 16-16 FT, 2 3 PTs, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

It wasn’t Supernova Kawhi that we’ve typically been getting in the playoffs, but it’s still the statline of the night.

 

