2019 Draft Results Rounds 3-6

Round 3. Joseph Naranjo

Naranjo is from Chino, California, Ayala High School. He is 5’11” 180 pounds. He is currently committed to Cal. St. Fullerton. He bats and throws left handed. He is a corner outfielder/ first baseman type. He also has pitched in high school as well. His fastball tops out around 87 mph. His bat is his big calling card.

4. Christian Cairo

Cairo is a high school shortstop from Calvary Christian High School in Clearwater, Florida. He was a four year starter there. As a senior he hit .451 with 6 doubles, four home runs, 33 stolen bases and 24 RBI. He is the son of former major league infielder Miguel Cairo.

5. Hunter Gaddis

Gaddis was the first college player drafted by the Indians in 2019. He is a junior from Georgia State University. He is 6’6″ and weighs 212 pounds. He appeared in 47 games over three seasons, including 40 starts. His senior year Gaddis was 1-7, with a 4.85 ERA. However he did strike out 112 batters in just 91 innings.

6. Jordan Brown

Brown is a high school shortstop from Junipero Serra High School in Inglewood, California. He is 6’4″ and weighs 185 lbs. He is only 17 years and 8 months old, making him on of the youngest players drafted.