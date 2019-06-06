Behind The Scenes: Redskins 2019 Minicamp, Day 3 📸

ASHBURN, VA – The third and final day of the Washington Redskins’ 2019 minicamp took place at Redskins Park on Thursday.

Here are some of my favorite moments from it:

Redskins Running Back – Adrian Peterson

D.C. Native and Veteran TE – Vernon Davis

Redskins Veteran Cornerback – Josh Norman

Redskins Safety and Newly Acquired Free Agent – Landon Collins

Rookie QB and First Round Draft Pick – Dwayne Haskins

Redskins Outside Linebacker and 8 year Vet – Ryan Kerrigan

Redskins Head Coach – Jay Gruden

Minicamp was filled with laughter, hard work, as well as uncertainty as starting Offensive Tackle and of the major cornerstones, Trent Williams, chose to hold off on the mandatory training camp. That will be a story line to keep a close eye on as the Redskins prepare for the 2019-2020 NFL Season.

