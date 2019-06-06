MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jun 6/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
John Lineker (31-9) vs Rob Font (16-4) – UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22nd
Melissa Gato (6-0) vs Julia Avila (6-1) – UFC 239 – Jul 6th
Germaine de Randamie (8-3) vs Aspen Ladd (8-0) – UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd – Jul 13th
Andre Fili (19-6) vs Sheymon Moraes (11-3) – UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd – Jul 13th
Mike Rodriguez (10-3) vs Gian Villante (17-11) – UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd – Jul 13th
Pingyuan Liu (15-4) vs Jonathan Martinez (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd – Jul 13th
Cris Cyborg (20-2, 1 NC) vs Felicia Spencer (7-0) – UFC 240 – Jul 27th
Erik Koch (15-6) vs Kyle Stewart (11-2) – UFC 240 – Jul 27th
Olivier Aubin-Mercier (11-4) vs Arman Tsarukyan (13-2) – UFC 240 – Jul 27th
Lauren Murphy (10-4) vs Mara Romero Borella (12-5, 2 NC) – UFC 240 – Jul 27th
Krzysztof Jotko (20-4) vs Marc-Andre Barriault (11-2) – UFC 240 – Jul 27th
Gavin Tucker (10-1) vs Seungwoo Choi (7-2) – UFC 240 – Jul 27th
Ashlee Evans-Smith (6-4) vs Talita Santos (15-1) – UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd – Jul 13th
Rogerio Bontorin (15-1) vs Raulian Paiva (18-2) – UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd – Jul 13th
James Vick (13-2) vs Dan Hooker (17-4) – UFC on ESPN 4 – Jul 20th
Andrei Arlovski (27-18) vs Ben Rothwell (36-11) – UFC on ESPN 4 – Jul 20th
Ray Borg (11-4) vs Gabriel Silva (7-0) – UFC on ESPN 4 – Jul 20th
Derek Brunson (19-7) vs Ian Heinisch (13-1) – UFC 241 – Aug 17th
Lightweight Championship: Khabib Nurmagomedov (27-0) vs Dustin Poirier (25-5) – UFC 242 – Sept 7th
Curtis Blaydes (11-2, 1 NC) vs Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-4) – UFC 242 – Sept 7th
Ottman Azaitar (11-0) vs Teemu Packalen (8-2) – UFC 242 – Sept 7th
Bellator
Leslie Smith (10-7-1) vs Sinead Kavanagh (5-3) – Bellator 224 – Jul 12th
Ed Ruth (6-1) vs Kiichi Kunimoto (20-7-2) – Bellator 224 – Jul 12th
Kiefer Crosbie (6-0) vs Jonathan Gary (13-11-2) – Bellator 224 – Jul 12th
