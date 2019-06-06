MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jun 6/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

John Lineker (31-9) vs Rob Font (16-4) – UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22nd

Melissa Gato (6-0) vs Julia Avila (6-1) – UFC 239 – Jul 6th

Germaine de Randamie (8-3) vs Aspen Ladd (8-0) – UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd – Jul 13th

Andre Fili (19-6) vs Sheymon Moraes (11-3) – UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd – Jul 13th

Mike Rodriguez (10-3) vs Gian Villante (17-11) – UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd – Jul 13th

Pingyuan Liu (15-4) vs Jonathan Martinez (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd – Jul 13th

Cris Cyborg (20-2, 1 NC) vs Felicia Spencer (7-0) – UFC 240 – Jul 27th

Erik Koch (15-6) vs Kyle Stewart (11-2) – UFC 240 – Jul 27th

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (11-4) vs Arman Tsarukyan (13-2) – UFC 240 – Jul 27th

Lauren Murphy (10-4) vs Mara Romero Borella (12-5, 2 NC) – UFC 240 – Jul 27th

Krzysztof Jotko (20-4) vs Marc-Andre Barriault (11-2) – UFC 240 – Jul 27th

Gavin Tucker (10-1) vs Seungwoo Choi (7-2) – UFC 240 – Jul 27th

Ashlee Evans-Smith (6-4) vs Talita Santos (15-1) – UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd – Jul 13th

Rogerio Bontorin (15-1) vs Raulian Paiva (18-2) – UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs Ladd – Jul 13th

James Vick (13-2) vs Dan Hooker (17-4) – UFC on ESPN 4 – Jul 20th

Andrei Arlovski (27-18) vs Ben Rothwell (36-11) – UFC on ESPN 4 – Jul 20th

Ray Borg (11-4) vs Gabriel Silva (7-0) – UFC on ESPN 4 – Jul 20th

Derek Brunson (19-7) vs Ian Heinisch (13-1) – UFC 241 – Aug 17th

Lightweight Championship: Khabib Nurmagomedov (27-0) vs Dustin Poirier (25-5) – UFC 242 – Sept 7th

Curtis Blaydes (11-2, 1 NC) vs Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-4) – UFC 242 – Sept 7th

Ottman Azaitar (11-0) vs Teemu Packalen (8-2) – UFC 242 – Sept 7th

Bellator

Leslie Smith (10-7-1) vs Sinead Kavanagh (5-3) – Bellator 224 – Jul 12th

Ed Ruth (6-1) vs Kiichi Kunimoto (20-7-2) – Bellator 224 – Jul 12th

Kiefer Crosbie (6-0) vs Jonathan Gary (13-11-2) – Bellator 224 – Jul 12th

