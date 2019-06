Friday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Round 12

Richmond Tigers vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

Carlton Blues vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Louisville Super Regional

Game 1, Jim Patterson Stadium, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY

Louisville vs. East Carolina — ESPN2, noon

Lubbock Super Regional

Game 1, Dan Law Field, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Nashville Super Regional

Game 1, Hawkins Field, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN

Duke vs. Vanderbilt — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Super Regional

Game 1, Jackie Robinson Stadium, University of California-Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

Michigan vs. UCLA —- ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College Track & Field

Men’s and Women’s

NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championship

Day 3, Mike A. Myers Stadium, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Heptathlon-Day 1, Men’s Finals in 1500 meters, 3000 meters steeplechase, 100 meters, 400 meters, 800 meters, 400 meters hurdles, 200 meters, 5000 meters and 4×400 meters — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

FIFA U-20 World Cup

Quarterfinal, Łódź Stadium, Łódź, Poland

Colombia vs. Ukraine — FS2, 9:20 a.m./Universo, 9:25 a.m.

Quarterfinal, Tychy Stadium, Tychy, Poland

Italy vs. Mali — FS2, 12:20 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Group A, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

France vs. Republic of Korea — Telemundo, 2:30 p.m./FS1, 3 p.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial Femenina FIFA 2019 — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Live — FS1, 2 p.m.

Fox Soccer Tonight — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Formula 1

Grand Prix du Canada, Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Practice 1 — ESPNU, 9:55 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPNU, 1:55 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

GolfSixes Cascais, Oitavos Dunes, Cascais, Portugal

Day 1 — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

LPGA Tour

ShopRite Classic, Seaview Hotel & Golf Club (Bay Course), Galloway, NJ

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour

Canadian Open, Hamilton Golf & Country Club, Ancaster, Ontario, Canada

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Web.com Tour

BMW Charity Pro-Am, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. ; The Cliffs Valley, Travelers Rest, SC

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour Champions

Japan Championship, Narita Golf Club, Narita, Japan

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Horse Racing

Belmont Stakes, Belmont Park, Elmont, NY

Belmont Stakes Access — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 5 p.m.

IndyCar

DXC Technology 600, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Qualifying — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Lion Fight 55, Candy Arena, Monza, Italy

World Super Bantamweight Title Fight

Manasak vs. Kevin Martinez — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Legacy Fighting Alliance 69, Morongo Outdoor Pavilion, Cabazon, CA

LFA Flyweight Championship

Maikel Pérez vs. Brandon Moreno — AXS TV, 10 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Johnson vs. Cejudo 2 — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Detroit — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Cleveland — MLB Network/YES/STO, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston — MLB Network/Fox Sports Sun/NESN, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston — MASN/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Fox Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami — Fox Sports South/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Colorado at New York Mets — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/SNY, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Washington at San Diego — MASN2/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco — Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona at Toronto — Fox Sports Arizona/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

Toronto FC vs. Sporting Kansas City — TSN2/Fox Sports Kansas City Plus, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Michigan 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

1st Practice — FS2, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

Final Practice — FS1, 5 p.m.

Xfinity Series

Michigan 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

Final Practice — FS2, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series

Speedycash.com 400, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Race — FS1, p.m.

RaceDay: NGOTS Setup — FS1, 8 p.m.

NBA Finals

Game 4, Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA

Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors — ABC/CTV2/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/RDS, 9 p.m. (Toronto leads series 2-1)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Live at the Finals: Game 4 Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

The Jump live at the NBA Finals — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

NBA at the Mic — ESPNews, 11:30 p.m.

Live at the Finals: Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Toulon Tournament

Group A, Stade Parsemain, Fos-sur-Mer, France

Chile vs. England — beIN Sports, 2:25 p.m.

Portugal vs. Japan —beIN Sports, 4:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Misión Europa — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.

Univision Deportes Fútbol Club — Univision Deportes, 6:59 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — Univision Deportes, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Tennis

French Open, Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, France

Women’s Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

Men’s Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 6:50 a.m.

Men’s Semifinals — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s Semifinals — NBC, 11 a.m. (same day coverage)

Tennis Channel Live at Roland Garros — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers

Group D, Telia Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark vs. Republic of Ireland — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

Group F, Tórsvøllur, Tórshavn, Faroe Islands

Faroe Islands vs. Spain — Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m.

WNBA

Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.