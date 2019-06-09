Rumors are Swirling that Kyrie Irving Will Join the Nets

Nobody knows where Kyrie Irving will play his basketball next season. Some say New York, others say Los Angeles. Add Brooklyn to that list of teams trying to sign Irving this summer.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving is "serious" about joining the Nets in free agency this summer, a move that would surely disappoint Knicks and Lakers fans who thought the All-Star point guard was theirs for months before free agency even began. Kyrie's decision will be a major shift of power in the NBA.

What’s even more interesting is that Irving might not be headed to Brooklyn alone. After trading Allen Crabbe and his $18.5 million contract to the Atlanta Hawks this week, the Nets now have the ability to sign not one, but two maximum-contact free agents this summer, meaning Irving could be joined by the likes of a Kevin Durant or Jimmy Butler, just to name a few.

That Irving is seriously considering Brooklyn is great news for a franchise that has often struggled to stay competitive in the East. The Nets went three straight seasons of missing the playoffs and losing a lot of games before finally getting back in the mix. At the same time, Irving’s arrival could bring an end to the D’Angelo Russell era in Brooklyn. The 23-year-old point guard, who was named an All-Star, had a career year in 2018 and is set to hit the restricted free- agent market. As good as Russell was for them, you have to believe the Nets wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to bring in a superstar talent of Irving’s caliber, even if it means letting go of a promising young talent with so much potential.

It will be interesting to see how the Nets play this with Irving and Russell. For starters, Irving isn’t a for-sure thing in free agency. He could still re-sign in Boston, and the Knicks and Lakers are still possibilities depending on how things shake out across the league. With all the rumors coming out about where players are going, it can be difficult to know which ones are legit and which ones are all talk. As for Russell, the Nets will likely have to compete with other teams bidding on their young star. There will be plenty of teams looking at Russell as a possible franchise player at the point guard position. His ability to shoot and run an offense were on full display this past season. Keeping an eye on both situations with Irving and Russell will be difficult, but it sounds like the Nets are moving in the right direction.

This season’s playoff run was just the start of what head coach Kenny Atkinson and GM Sean Marks are building. If they can find a way to add more pieces to what they already have, it won’t be long until the team from Brooklyn starts to take control of the East. We’ll find out soon enough if they do that with Russell running the show or if Irving and another superstar come to town.