Watch: Brett Hull was unbelievably drunk firing up fans at Game 6 of Stanley Cup Finals

Blues legend Brett Hull spent plenty of time pregaming before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals began, apparently.

Hull, along with former teammates Bernie Federko and Bob Plager, were tasked with firing up Blues fans on the ice at Enterprise Center. It’s safe to say they were up for the task.

It looked as if Hull, the Blues executive vice president, had been doing what a lot of the fans had been doing — drinking — judging by his slurred speech and facial expressions during the pregame festivities.

Brett Hull had a few pregame pops pic.twitter.com/Co55JhpFAO — Board Man Gets Paid (@cjzero) June 10, 2019

It’s not like Hull had to really work during the game, as he can always go back and watch the game film when he sobers up this week, so he’s certainly allowed to tip a few back if he chooses.