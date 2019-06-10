Bruins force seventh game in Stanley Cup Finals with 5-1 win over Blues

There will be a seventh and deciding game in the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals. On Sunday, the Boston Bruins defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-1 in game six of the National Hockey League championship series. The Stanley Cup Finals are now tied at three games apiece with game seven to be played at TD Garden in Boston on Wednesday night.

In the Bruins’ four goal win over the Blues on Sunday, Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask was simply sensational. He made 28 saves on 29 shots. Of his 28 saves, many came from high quality Blues scoring chances.

The Bruins meanwhile capitalized on their opportunities better than the Blues in game six, and the offense came throughout the lineup. Nine different Bruins registered a point, and five different Bruins scored. The Boston goal scorers were Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Zdeno Chara, Brandon Carlo of Colorado Springs, CO and rookie Karson Kuhlman of Esko, MN. For Kuhlman, it was his first career Stanley Cup playoff goal.

With the win, this will be the first game seven of a championship series in the three major professional sports (no game seven obviously in the NFL) to take place in Boston since 1984. That year the Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers four games to three in the NBA Finals. In game seven at the historic Boston Garden, the Celtics beat the Lakers 111-102. Cedric Maxwell, not Larry Bird, led the Celtics offensively with 24 points. After the game, Bird was still named the NBA Finals most valuable player. The Lakers then got revenge on the Celtics by winning the NBA Finals in 1985.

When the Bruins won their last Stanley Cup in 2011, it went to seven games, however game seven was played at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks in the seventh game 4-0 on a shutout by Conn Smythe Trophy winner Tim Thomas.