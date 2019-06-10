Combat

Fight of the Day: Darrin Van Horn vs. Iran Barkley

Fight of the Day: Darrin Van Horn vs. Iran Barkley

Combat

Fight of the Day: Darrin Van Horn vs. Iran Barkley

By June 10, 2019

By: |

 

Date: January 10, 1992
Card:
Championship(s): IBF Super Middleweight Championship (Van Horn)
Venue: Paramount Theatre
Location: New York City, New York

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home