Triple H Talks About The Possibility Of Having An NXT Show In Saudi Arabia

With this current deal that the WWE has with Saudi Arabia to provide big shows in their stadium, it looks like there is a possibility for the NXT brand putting on a show in the country.

Ring Rules recently had WWE COO Triple H on their show for an interview which Triple H brought up the chances of NXT possibly having a show in Saudi Arabia.

When asked about the possibility of Triple H bringing the brand to Saudi Arabia, The COO would reply with these comments covered by EWrestling.com:

“The goal is to be able to find talent here [in Saudi Arabia],recruit talent here, train talent, and to build something on the ground here. Whether that’s bringing an NXT TakeOver here or that’s building a brand here will yet to be determined. “It just depends I think on how quickly we can find talent and how quickly we can train them.”

🔴🔴 حصري 🔴🔴 //

هل سنرى NXT في المملكة العربية السعودية ؟؟. نائب الرئيس التنفيذي لاتحاد WWE " تربل اتش " يتحدث لشبكة قوانين الحلبة عن احتمالية تقديم محتوى NXT في المملكة العربية السعودية pic.twitter.com/LBcXxXWrzj — قوانين الحلبة (@Ring_Rules) June 9, 2019

With this deal with Saudi Arabia, it is very likely throughout the progression of the relationship between the country and the WWE that it could very well happen. At the Super ShowDown event, they did have NXT Superstar Mansoor Al-Shehail win the 50 man battle royal so this could open the door for the stars of the future to be highlighted on the NXT brand in front of a Saudi Arabian audience.

Another WWE Saudi Arabian event is in the books as part of their deal with the country and the WWE put out all the stops to entertain the audience at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. During the show, the audience was really engaged into the matches and provided joy and excitement to the fans there.

As the country continues to have WWE provide big shows like this past Friday to their city, who knows what other content the WWE will be able to give Saudi Arabia down the road.