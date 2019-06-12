Watch: Phish plays 'Gloria' at St. Louis concert after Stanley Cup win

It was a legendary night in St. Louis, as Phish played an epic set in what will likely be their final concert in the city.

Oh, and the Blues won the Stanley Cup — in Game 7 on the road, no less. That was pretty important, too, so it’s worth pointing out.

Ironically, the two events happened at nearly the exact same time, with Blues fans celebrating at Busch Stadium and Enterprise Center, and Phish fans rocking out at Chaifetz Arena.

As such, Phish paid tribute to the Blues and their historic run by playing “Gloria,” which has served as the team’s anthem.

Awesome.