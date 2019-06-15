Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart throw shade at Lakers after Pelicans trade

The Lakers finally pulled off a trade with the Pelicans to acquire Anthony Davis, but it sure didn’t come cheap.

Los Angeles sent a number of its younger role players packing, including Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Lonzo Ball. Not only that, the Lakers also shipped three first-round picks to the Pelicans, including the No. 4 in this year’s draft, which New Orleans may end up flipping.

The Pelicans actually set themselves up good for the future, and they did so getting the Lakers to bid against themselves, with no other team “truly” in the mix for AD. It was known that general manager Rob Pelinka essentially had to swing this trade, with his job on the line, and the Pelicans took advantage of it.

Both Ingram and Hart threw some shade at the Lakers after the trade, apparently happy to no longer have the pressure of playing alongside LeBron James. Check out what they had to say on Instagram.

Says it all.