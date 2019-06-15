Drunk Brett Hull steals show at Blues championship parade (Video)

The Blues have done plenty of celebrating over the past few days since the team won its first title in franchise history, and no one has partied harder than the team’s general manager, Brett Hull.

The championship parade was on Saturday, and Hull appeared drunk from start to finish, seen with a beer in his hand for literally the entire event.

He gave an epic speech at one point, and that’s where this new signature catch-phrase chant was born. It’s simple, yet effective.

“We want blues!” Hull yelled.

Brett Hull v. Alex Ovechkin Hull is giving Ovi a run for his money on the Blues Stanley Cup parade day😂pic.twitter.com/mLgpXE7ROh — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) June 15, 2019

And then he sang “Gloria.”

Never change Brett Hull, never change.pic.twitter.com/T2jCh2oRKe — Scott Abraham (@ScottABC7) June 15, 2019

Quite the rendition of the team’s rally song this year. That was one of the best-worst versions we’ve heard.