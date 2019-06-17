The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Kyoji Horiguchi +140 over Darrion Caldwell
Notable New Champions:
- Bellator Bantamweight Champion: Kyoji Horiguchi
- Cage Fury Fighting Championship Flyweight Champion: Sean Santella
- British Commonwealth Junior Middleweight Champion: James Metcalf
- British Commonwealth Junior Lightweight Champion: Zelfa Barrett
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- What the fuck was THAT about?!: Between a rabbit punch, an elbow, and a comically-long fight after the bell between Mairis Briedis and Krzysztof Glowacki, that even though Briedis might have won the fight, we wait to see if the result will stick or if it’s overturned, and what that means for the World Boxing Super Series, as…
- Dorticos Awaits!: The innocent party in this shitshow, Yuniel Dorticos did his part, starching Andrew Tabiti late, and now he has to wait and see how this all unfolds.
- Guchi Two Belts: Kyoji Horiguchi is in rarified air, holding two titles from two major MMA promotions, becoming the first fighter to do so. For the second time in as many title fights, he defeated Darrion Caldwell, becoming the bantamweight champion in Bellator and Rizin.
Comments