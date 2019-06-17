All Pro Reels

Top 5 Moments From Redskins' 2019 OTA's and Minicamp

ASHBURN, VA – The Washington Redskins wrapped up its second stint of mandatory minicamps last week. It was the first look at the 2019 rookie class, newly acquired free agents, and returning vets. Here are some of my favorite moments captured from Redskins Park.

Rookie QB, Dwayne Haskins Signing Autographs For Fans

RB’s, Chris Thompson and Derrius Guice Having Fun With It

Veteran RB, Adrian Peterson May Be 34, But He Still Got It

Veteran TE, Vernon Davis Exchanging Words With Adrian Peterson

Landon Collins Feeling at Home With The Redskins

