HOVG Podcast: Graig Kreindler

By: The Hall of Very Good | June 18, 2019

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Graig Kreindler

The painter and illustrator talks to the boys about how he got his start as baseball’s foremost portrait artist and why he’s so good, shares what he’d like to paint and what he’s got in the pipeline for Topps and what he’s working on for the Negro Leagues Museum.

Oh…Lou also introduces Graig (and the world!) to the work of Kenneth Gatewood.

