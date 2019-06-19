Chin Music Baseball

Six MLB players who have erased their slow starts

Six MLB players who have erased their slow starts

Chin Music Baseball

Six MLB players who have erased their slow starts

By June 19, 2019

By: |

Every baseball player’s goal heading into a season is to get things started on the right foot. Whether it’s at the plate or on the mound, actually putting up numbers builds confidence with the majority of a 162-game schedule staring them in the face.

It doesn’t always happen that way, though. Each of the following six MLB players started 2019 by putting themselves in a hole from the perspective of their season-long statistics.

However, it’s not the slow start that matters — it’s the recovery. Achieving success on the baseball diamond is all about minimizing those valleys in production while also having a short memory, whether times are good or bad.

These guys have successfully done that after looking at how their performances have improved since the start of May.

Chin Music Baseball, Featured, MLB, The Sports Daily

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

More Sports

More Chin Music Baseball
Home