Lakers have interest in reuniting with D'Angelo Russell

The Lakers are a dysfunctional mess right now, and one of the team’s free-agency targets illustrates that.

Los Angeles once parted ways with D’Angelo Russell, citing a culture change, being that D’Lo ratted out teammate Nick Young for cheating on then-girlfriend Iggy Azalea. Fast-forward to now, and Russell is one of the most coveted point guards on the free-agent market, after a solid tenure in Brooklyn.

Still, the Lakers are in need of a point guard, and we’re now witnessing what could be the “circle of life,” so to speak, as they’re mulling bringing Russell back.

A source within the Lakers organization not authorized to speak publicly has confirmed to me that the Lakers have strong interest in free agent guard D’Angelo Russell. I’m told the Lakers FO plan to have a face to face meeting with Russell at the beginning of free agency. — Arye Abraham (@arye_abraham) June 21, 2019

The team’s front office is all over the place when it comes to personnel moves, and it will be interesting to see how the locker room reacts if Russell does come back.