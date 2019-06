Weekend Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Saturday, June 22

Australian Rules Football

Round 14

Port Adelaide Power vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

Basketball

Big 3

Week 1, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Enemies vs. Bivouac — CBS, 8 p.m.

Power vs. 3’s Company — CBS, 9 p.m.

Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Jr. NBA Global Championship

Northwest Regional, Beaverton Hoop YMCA, Beaverton, OR

Boy’s Pool Play — Eleven Sports, noon

Boy’s Pool Play — Eleven Sports, 6:30 p.m.

West Regional, Ladera Sports Center, Ladera Ranch, CA

Boy’s Pool Play — Eleven Sports, 5 p.m.

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

Super Welterweights, Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Kieran Smith vs. Michael McGurk — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

CONCACAF Golf Cup

Group D, Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Guyana vs. Panama — Univision/Univision Deportes, 5:15 p.m./FS2, 5:30 p.m.

United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago — Univision/Univision Deportes, 7:45 p.m./FS1, 8 p.m.

Misión Copa Oro — Univision Deportes, 3 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/Univision Deportes, 4:30 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/Univision Deportes, 7:35 p.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América

Group A, Arena Corinthians, São Paulo, SP, Brazil

Peru vs. Brazil — ESPN+, 2:52 p.m./Telemundo, 3 p.m.

Group A, Estadio Mineirão, Belo Horizonte, MG, Brazil

Bolivia vs. Venezuela — ESPN+, 2:54 p.m./Universo, 3 p.m.

Drag Racing

Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, OH

Saturday Nitro — FS1, 2 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Round of 16, Stade des Alpes, Grenoble, France

Germany vs. Nigeria — Telemundo, 11 a.m./FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Round of 16, Allianz Riviera, Nice, France

Norway vs. Australia — Fox, 3 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Live — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Today — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Today — Fox, 2 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Today — Fox, 5 p.m.

Formula 1

French Grand Prix, Circuit Paul Ricard, Marseille, France

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m.

Qualifying — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

BMW International Open, Munich Eichenried Golf Club, Munich, Germany

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:45 p.m.

PGA of America

Women’s PGA Championship, Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, MN

3rd Round — NBC, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

American Family Insurance Championship, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, WI

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Horse Racing

Royal Ascot, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, United Kingdom

Final Day — NBC, 8 a.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

IndyCar

Grand Prix at Road America, Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

Qualifying — NBCSN, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Moicano vs. The Korean Zombie, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Prelims — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Main Event — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bellator 223

Mousasi vs. Lovato Jr., The Wembley Arena, London, England, United Kingdom

Prelims — DAZN, 6:30 p.m.

Main Card — Paramount Network, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Kansas City — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle — MASN/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland — FS1, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland — Fox Sports Sun/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — Sportsnet One/NESN, 4 p.m.

Houston at New York Yankees — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Southwest, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/WPIX/WLS, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports San Diego/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Arizona, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Anaheim at St. Louis — MLB Network/Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Baseball Night in America — Fox, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

FC Cincinnati vs. LA Galaxy — WSTR/Spectrum SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire vs. Real Salt Lake — DAZN/KMYU, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. Toronto FC — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4, 8 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Colorado — TSN1/TSN4/Altitude, 10 p.m.

Portland vs. Houston — Root Sports/KUBE, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA

Qualifying — FS1, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series

Gateway 200, Gateway Motorsports Park, Madison, IL

Qualifying — FS2, 8:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Race — FS1, 10 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NGOTS Setup — FS2, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

2019 NHL Draft, Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Rounds 2-7 — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Soccer

NWSL

Sky Blue FC vs. Orlando Pride — Yahoo!, 7 p.m.

Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash — Yahoo!, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

Tennis

Center Court: Noventi Open and Fever-Tree Championships-ATP Tour/Mallorca Open and Nature Valley Classic-WTA Tour (Semifinals) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

WNBA

New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx — NBA TV/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces — KVMY, , 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

Basketball

Big 3

Week 1, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Triplets vs. Aliens — CBS, 1 p.m.

Tri-State vs. Killer 3’s — CBS, 2 p.m.

Ball Hogs vs. Ghost Ballers — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Jr. NBA Global Championship

Northwest Regional, Beaverton Hoop YMCA, Beaverton, OR

Boy’s Pool Play — Eleven Sports, 11 a.m.

Girl’s Final — Eleven Sports, 2:45 p.m.

Boy’s Final — Eleven Sports, 4 p.m.

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions

Charlo vs. Cota, Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — Fox, 7 p.m.

Main Event — Fox, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group A, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Canada vs. Cuba — Univision/Univision Deportes, 5:45 p.m./FS2, 6 p.m.

Martinique vs. Mexico — Univision/Univision Deportes, 8:15 p.m./FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision/Univision Deportes, 7:35 p.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América

Group B, Arena Do Grêmio, Porto Alegre, RG, Brazil

Qatar vs. Argentina — ESPN+, 2:52 p.m./Telemundo, 3 p.m.

Group B, Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador, BH, Brazil

Colombia vs. Paraguay — ESPN+. 2:54 p.m./Universo, 3 p.m.

Drag Racing

Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, OH

Finals — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Round of 16, Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes, France

England vs. Cameroon — Telemundo, 11 a.m./FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Round of 16, Stade Océane, Le Havre, France

France vs. Brazil — Fox, 3 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Live — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Today — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Today — Fox, 2 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Today — Fox, 5 p.m.

Formula 1

French Grand Prix, Circuit Paul Ricard, Marseille, France

Race — Univision Deportes, 9 a.m./ESPN, 9:05 a.m.

Formula 1: On the Grid — ESPN, 8:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

BMW International Open, Munich Eichenried Golf Club, Munich, Germany

Final Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:45 p.m.

PGA of America

Women’s PGA Championship, Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, MN

Final Round — NBC, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

American Family Insurance Championship, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, WI

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1:30 p.m.

IndyCar

Grand Prix at Road America, Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

Race — NBC, noon

MLB

American League

Detroit at Cleveland — Fox Sports Detroit/STO, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — Sportsnet/NESN, 1 p.m.

Houston at New York Yankees — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/YES, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — MLB Network/Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas — WGN/Fox Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle — MASN2/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland — Fox Sports Sun/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

National League

Miami at Philadelphia =- Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington — Fox Sports South/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs — WPIX/WLS, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Anaheim at St. Louis — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLS

Columbus vs. Sporting Kansas City — STO/Fox Sports Kansas City, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA

Race — FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Sonoma — FS1, 2 p.m.

NBA

NBA Awards — TNT, 9 p.m.

Soccer

NWSL

Chicago Red Stars vs. Seattle Reign — Yahoo!, 6 p.m.

Fox Soccer Tonight — FS1, 12:30 a.m.

Fox Soccer Tonight — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Tennis

Center Court: Noventi Open and Fever-Tree Championships-ATP Tour/Mallorca Open and Nature Valley Classic-WTA Tour (Finals) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

WNBA

Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky — NESNplus/WCIU 26.2, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury — Fox Sports Arizona Plus, 6 p.m.

Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm — KZJO, 7 p.m.